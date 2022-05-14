Berrettini pulls out of French Open, targets return on grass

Placeholder while article actions load

The Italian announced in late March that he was having minor surgery . He wrote on Saturday on Instagram that he’s making good progress but not quite ready to return yet.

PARIS — Eighth-ranked Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the upcoming French Open as he continues his recovery from surgery on his right hand.

“My hand is feeling great and I am working hard to build up my match fitness,” he wrote. “My team and I have made the decision that going straight back into 5 set matches on clay at Roland Garros would not be sensible, therefore I will delay my comeback to compete in the full grass season.”