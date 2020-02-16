Bertens ended a 0-3 streak in tour finals to claim her first tournament win since she beat Simona Halep in Madrid in May. Bertens last successfully defended a title in Nuremburg in 2017.
Eighth-seeded Rybakina, from Kazakhstan, was playing her third final of 2020 after a strong start to the season.
___
More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.