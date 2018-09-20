SEOUL, South Korea — Second-seeded Kiki Bertens advanced to the quarterfinals of the rain-hit Korea Open by beating Dalila Jakupovic 6-4, 7-5 Thursday.

Bertens broke the Slovenian player’s serve at 5-5 in the second set and held in the next game.

Also, Mandy Minella beat Australian qualifier Priscilla Hon 6-4, 6-3. The 20-year-old Hon was trying to make it to the Seoul quarterfinals for the second straight year as a qualifier.

Persistent rain throughout the afternoon delayed the start of four second-round matches. A match between two former champions, Agnieszka Radwanska and Irina-Camelia Begu, was suspended late Thursday with Begu leading 6-4, 4-3.

Rain also delayed the start of a match between top-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, and Ekaterina Alexandrova.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.