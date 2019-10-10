Kristina Mladenovic of France also had to come from a set down to upset fourth-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Mladenovic converted all four of her break points in the second and third sets to set up a quarterfinal with last year’s Linz runner-up, Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia. Alexandrova beat Laura Siegemund of Germany 7-6 (1), 2-6, 6-4.

Gauff, the 15-year-old who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open this year, advanced to her first WTA quarterfinal when Kateryna Kozlova retired during the third set of their second-round match on Wednesday.

