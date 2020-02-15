Bertens has not successfully defended a title since Nuremberg in 2017.

Rybakina reached her third final of the year by beating Maria Sakkari 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

The 20-year-old Rybakina served to stay in the match at 4-5 in the second set before winning nine of the next 10 games.

AD

Rybakina is a career-high 25th in the rankings as she heads into her fifth tour final in seven months. She won the Hobart title in January, beating Zhang Shuai, and lost the Shenzhen final to Alexandrova.

___

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports