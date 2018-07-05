Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Lucie Safarova upset No. 16 Lyudmyla Kichenok and Alla Kudryavtseva 7-6 (8-6), 7-5, in Mattek-Sands’s first match at Wimbledon since suffering torn patella tendon at the All England Club in 2017. (John Walton/Associated Press)

There had to be a reckoning.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands knew that before she played her first match at Wimbledon this year, she had to come to terms with Court 17, where she’d suffered a horrific knee injury during a second-round match last year.

So with her husband beside her, the world’s former No. 1 doubles player quietly visited the All England Club three days before Wimbledon began, unsure how she’d react but sure she had to confront it.

Tears came. Not because it triggered a memory of the loud “pop” she heard as she rushed to the net or the excruciating pain when her patella tendon ruptured, unmooring her right kneecap, which slid nearly 90 degrees around her thigh.

Tears came because stepping onto the court flooded her with memories of all the incremental steps on her 12-month journey back. Each was a tiny victory, as she viewed it, achieved on a timetable she couldn’t control: Undergoing reconstructive surgery, putting weight on her leg, bending her knee 18 degrees, bending it 20 degrees, stepping on grass, running on grass.

So Thursday, when Mattek-Sands returned to competition at the All England Club for a first-round doubles match with longtime partner Lucie Safarova, she did so with peace, a broad smile and large white scar across her knee. And she was met by spectators who stood two- and three-deep to applaud the 33-year-old American with gold stars on her top and pink rinse in her hair. She had won the day before striking the first ball.

“I wanted to give myself room to feel — whether it was sadness or anger or any of the emotions,” Mattek-Sands said after her straight-sets doubles win, explaining why she’d revisited the scene of her injury. “After that day, I felt good about it. I’m friends now, again--- my knee and Court 17. They’re on talking-terms again. It’s an okay relationship; they’re feeling better about it. And I am really happy to be back.”

Few tennis pros with any longevity haven’t had surgery at one point or been forced on extended hiatus to manage a chronic condition. The process that follows — recovery, rehabilitation and return to the tour after the inevitable slide in the rankings — is as much psychological challenge as physical, if not more so.

Putting in the work of rehab is rarely a problem for professional athletes who’ve built careers on years of practice and untold hours of repetition. What’s trickier is summoning patience and perspective when the body doesn’t respond as hoped.

Andy Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion and former world No. 1, thought he was ready to return to the grass-court classic this week after undergoing hip surgery in January. Now ranked 156th, Murray had eased back to competition in two tuneup events last month. But on Sunday, the eve of Wimbledon’s opening, the 31-year-old bowed out with “a heavy heart,” acknowledging that he simply wasn’t ready for best-of-five-set matches.

In the case of Victoria Azarenka, also a former No. 1, it wasn’t injury but childbirth and a custody settlement that led to her extended absence from the pro tour. Currently ranked 87th, she won her opening singles match at Wimbledon but fell in straight sets in the second round.

Azarenka, 28, said she has never been more fit than she is now, 19 months after childbirth. The major problem is reclaiming her on-court timing, which has led to frustration.

“I don’t necessarily question if I’ll ever get back to the top,” Azarenka said this week. “But the timing and the patience is a challenge . . . I like to have things instant.”

For Mattek-Sands, reclaiming her No. 1 doubles ranking wasn’t among her concerns, given the severity of the injury. Simply being able to walk, to run again was in question.

“Help me! Help me!” she screamed after crumpling to the grass that day, her right leg deformed and destabilized by the dislocated kneecap. Medics arrived and administered morphine for the pain as her husband, Justin, rushed to the ground beside her. Safarova rushed to the court, too, the moment she saw what had happened on the TV in the women’s locker room.

For a long time afterward, she was bedridden, forced to wake Justin up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom.

When she was healthy enough to start rehab, she made an attitude adjustment.

“I chose to enjoy the process,” she said, enunciating each word to emphasize a conscious choice. “I. Chose. To. Enjoy. The. Process.”

Progress was incremental. Pain was surely a part of it. But she didn’t push herself, but instead made peace with what her body could do.

“If my knee didn’t want to bend any more degrees, we weren’t going to do it that day,” she said. “We were going to go the next day.”

She filled the hours in between with small pleasures — spending time with her dog, doing some tennis commentary on TV, working on home renovations, touring Arizona’s canyons when Safarova came to visit.

Said Austin Smith, Mattek-Sands’ hitting partner: “Obviously [the rehab] wasn’t all a good time for her; it was a lot of pain. A lot of suffering. But she saw the good in it. That’s how she got back [to tennis], I think — just her positive outlook. She could look at the end of the day and understand that she was going in the right direction, and that’s all she could do.”

From the moment they stepped on court Thursday, Safarova and Mattek-Sands looked out for each other, as good doubles partners do.

“Water?” Safarova asked as they readied for warm-ups.

“No, I’m good,” Mattek Sands replied.

They picked up where they’d left off a year earlier, a right-hander and lefty, complementing one another’s abilities and smacking hands after points won and lost. Mattek-Sands showed no hesitation, no lack of trust in her knee or the surface. And she and Safarova, who share five Grand Slam titles, upset No. 16 seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Alla Kudryavtseva 7-6 (8-6), 7-5.

In other action Thursday, the exodus of top seeds continued. Defending women’s champion Garbine Muguruza was ousted, while third-seeded Marin Cilic, a Wimbledon men’s finalist last year, was upset by No. 82 Guido Pella of Argentina 3-6 1-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-5.

College Park native Francis Tiafoe rolled into the third round — his best showing at a Grand Slam — with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Julien Benneteau. He next faces 40th-ranked Karen Khachanov, 22, of Russia, who vanquished veteran Marco Baghdatis. If Tiafoe prevails, he’d be on track for a fourth-round meeting with two-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.