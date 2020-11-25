As head of men’s tennis in Germany he visited academies, watched youth tournaments and was in overall charge of the Davis Cup operation. He will leave the post at the end of the year.
“Unfortunately I currently don’t have the time to continue doing this extensive work,” Becker said in a statement on the federation website. However, he added that he could return to the federation in the future “to take on an even larger task ... if the opportunity arises.”
The federation said that Davis Cup captain Michael Kohlmann will take on Becker’s responsibilities.
