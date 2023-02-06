Brazilian tennis player hit with 12-month doping ban

LONDON — Brazilian tennis player Gilbert Klier Junior, a bronze medalist at the 2018 Youth Olympics , has been banned for 12 months in a doping case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Monday.

The ITIA said it had accepted that Klier Junior had not deliberately doped and that the banned substance SARM S-22 had entered his body through a contaminated supplement. However, it said he bore some responsibility, especially “following other high profile cases involving Brazilian tennis players and other sports people.”