Brazilian tennis player hit with 12-month doping ban

LONDON — Brazilian tennis player Gilbert Klier Junior, a bronze medalist at the 2018 Youth Olympics, has been banned for 12 months in a doping case, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Monday.
The 22-year-old Klier Junior has a career high ranking of 354th and won bronze in the singles event at the 2018 Youth Olympics.
The ban was backdated to start from last June, when Klier Junior was first suspended from competition while the case was resolved.
