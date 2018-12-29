Swiss tennis player Roger Federer is seen during a media event at the Pinnacles in Nambung National Park, Western Australia Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Federer is scheduled to play in the Hopman Cup in Perth from this Saturday, Dec. 29. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP) (Associated Press)

PERTH, Australia — Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari 4-3, 3-4, 4-3, including 5-4 in a tiebreaker in the deciding mixed doubles set in the Fast4 format, to give Britain a 2-1 win over Greece in the opening match of the eight-team Hopman Cup tennis tournament on Saturday.

Norrie upset No. 15-ranked Tsitsipas 7-6 (6), 6-4 to give Britain the lead before Sakkari beat Boulter 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 in women’s singles to level the tie.

Australia, represented by Matt Ebden and Ash Barty, played France (Lucas Pouille and Alize Cornet) later Saturday.

The most anticipated match of the eight-team tournament is scheduled Tuesday when Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic play Americans Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe. It means Federer and Williams will play against each other in the mixed doubles portion of that match.

