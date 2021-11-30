Cameron Norrie was scheduled to play Jan-Lennard Struff in the second singles later Tuesday.
Gojowczyk was a surprise pick by Germany captain Michael Kohlmann. The 86th-ranked player replaced Dominik Koepfer, who is ranked 32 places higher and played in the two group matchups Germany won against Austria and Serbia.
Gojowczyk had never played Evans in an ATP level match but beat the Briton twice in lower-ranked tournaments, in 2013 and 2016.
Ten-time champion Britain is seeking its fourth semifinal berth in the last six editions of the Davis Cup. The team defeated France and Czech Republic in the group phase last week.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports