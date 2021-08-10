“It was very heartbreaking and it was very difficult. There was nothing good and nothing fun about having COVID and having to miss Wimbledon and the Olympics. There’s just no way around that,” Konta said. “However, I consider myself quite a happy person, quite a positive person, and definitely a pragmatic person, and I like to practice perspective in all the good things I do have in my life. So I had to definitely utilize those tools. And at the end of the day, I looked at my life and everything’s OK. ... And I just tried to draw energy from there and looked forward to when I could start training and get back out onto the match court.”