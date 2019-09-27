“It’s been a good week for me, and beating Grigor is a great achievement for me,” Bublik said. “The second set tiebreaker was tough, I never thought about being match points down, but just playing my own game and serving well.”

The 22-year-old Kazakh will next face South African lucky loser Lloyd Harris, who ousted Joao Sousa of Portugal 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 to reach his first tour-level semifinal.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov reached his third semifinal of the year with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Egor Gerasimov of Belarus. He will take on Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who ousted Christian Garin of Chile 7-5, 6-2 in 83 minutes.

At the Zhuhai Championships, Albert Ramos Vinolas upset third-seeded Gael Monfils of France 7-5, 6-4 to reach the last four. He will face Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, who knocked out qualifier Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-1, 6-4 in just 78 minutes.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 seed Roberto Bautista Agut advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Andreas Seppi, improving his record to 4-0 against the Italian.

Up next is 20-year-old Alex de Minaur of Australia, who followed up his win over Andy Murray by beating fourth-seeded Borna Coric 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

