The TIU said Naydenova committed 13 breaches of the Tennis Anti-corruption Program with 12 of them relating to match-fixing and one relating to “several incidents of non-cooperation” with the investigation.
The sanction means that Naydenova “is permanently prohibited from playing in or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis.”
