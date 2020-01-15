Cabrera also came from a set down to beat former world No. 4 Caroline Garcia in the opening round.
Rain halted play in the afternoon but not before American Lauren Davis and fifth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova advanced to the quarterfinals. Kudermetova beat American Catherine Bellis 7-6 (6), 6-1 and Davis defeated sixth-seeded Magda Linette 6-4, 6-4.
