HOBART, Australia — Australia’s Lizette Cabrera is into the Hobart International quarterfinals after completing a second come-from-behind upset in two days.

The 22-year-old Cabrera beat world No. 62 Kristyna Pliskova 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday in just over two hours.

“That felt amazing. I was getting really nervous towards the end of the third set but super happy I got the win,” she said. “For me, it was just about staying calm and trusting I could beat her.”