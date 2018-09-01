Roger Federer, of Switzerland, returns a shot to Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Nick Kyrgios is supposed to be the one who plays trick shots. Yet there was Roger Federer, barreling toward the right net post in full flight.

Tied 3-3 in the third set and serving for the game on Arthur Ashe Stadium, Kyrgios skimmed a cross-court drop shot just over the net at a sharp angle. Federer, standing behind the baseline, took off. He ran far to the right of the court, past the post, and just got a racket on Kyrgios’s ball. The ensuing winner didn’t go over the net — it went around.

Kyrgios stood, jaw agape, before walking toward the net to try to get Federer’s attention, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion simply turned his back and smiled.

“I was trying to tell him that the shot wasn’t that good,” Kyrgios joked after. “No, it was almost unreal . . . unbelievable. I’m probably going to put it on Instagram.”

Federer’s tidy 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 win in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday was a clinic in expert tennis, and he beat Kyrgios at his own game.

“Other guys play the shot they’re supposed to hit, and then if they get beat, they’re, like, ‘Maybe I should have hit Nick’s shot.’ Nick goes the other way around,” said Federer, the No. 2 seed. “He hits his shot, but then if he doesn’t win that point, maybe he tells himself, ‘Well, maybe I should have hit a normal shot.’ It just goes the other way around. He’s very good at doing these shots, too.

“Today I think he didn’t come up with the goods when he really had to, and I was good, I think, by making him hit that extra shot. Things worked well for me today.”

Federer explained his plan to negate Kyrgios’s volatility was to play it safe and rely on his most consistent tennis.

That consistency, impressive though it was to watch the 37-year-old hit 51 winners, eventually turned what had been a highly anticipated match into a bit of a bore.

The first set was the only competitive one, when Kyrgios’s best qualities were on display and Federer hadn’t quite settled in yet. The 23-year-old has one of the best serves in the game for his simple ability to consistently place the ball well at an incredibly high speed. In the first set he served at an average speed of 138 mph and had five aces.

The serves were stunning, but what made it entertaining was that Kyrgios wasn’t even using his own service motion. For fun, he mimicked Federer’s instead.

“We have all imitated serves. Sure,” Federer said, pausing to smile, “it’s unusual for it to happen to you with your own serve.”

The crucial game came at 3-all in the first set when Kyrgios had three straight chances to break Federer’s serve and take a 4-3 lead but instead lost a nine-minute game. That too was an example of Federer playing off Kyrgios’s volatility.

“When I’m playing, I feel like [he’s] unpredictable player with an enormous serve, who can just turn it on whenever he wants to do it. That changes your mind-set a little bit as a player, as a top player, that all of a sudden, you feel like you have to be the consistent guy, rather than being the flashy guy, just because he has a tendency to throw in the odd shot that you just don’t normally see on the tour like that.

“That’s why we go back to being super consistent, make him hit that one extra ball, because when you play like him, it can also work against you.”

Federer advances to play Australia’s John Millman in the fourth round and beyond that, a quarterfinal matchup with sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic, who played later Saturday night, remains a possibility. Federer record against Kyrgios improved 3-1 with Saturday’s win, which was by far the most lopsided of the four. It was also the only matchup at a Grand Slam.

Federer’s convincing win made discussion of the match quickly turn into a discussion of style. Kyrgios can hardly ever play without fielding questions about his on-court antics — his swearing, his inadvisable trick shots, his widely varying level of effort — but against Federer it seemed more pronounced.

The Swiss star was asked after the match what other players, including Kyrgios, might be able to learn from how Federer conducts himself on court. Kyrgios was asked if he might hire a coach — he hasn’t worked with one in years — and to assess the state of his career. Ranked No. 30 in the world, he has four ATP titles to his name and has made two Grand Slam quarterfinals, at Wimbledon and in Australia.

To the question of coaching, Kyrgios said, “I think my tennis is more to do with the mental side of things rather than technique or, you know, tactics or anything like that.”

To the question of the state of his career, Kyrgios earnestly answered — a rarity for the Aussie — that he isn’t satisfied. As well as Federer neutralized Kyrgios’s game, the 23-year-old said he might be able to learn something from Saturday.

“We’re two very different characters. I think, you know, just the way he goes about things. I could take a leaf out of his book,” Kyrgios said. “ . . . I don’t want to change myself too much, but I could definitely take away things he does in certain situations.”