Norrie, the sixth-seeded player in Acapulco, matched the biggest win of his career by beating No. 4-ranked Tsitsipas.
“I served very well today, I really enjoyed the match, it´s one of my best wins, I hope we can keep the run alive tomorrow”, said Norrie.
Norrie had service breaks in the ninth game of the first and second set to defeat Tsitsipas.
Norrie´s previous biggest career win was he defeated Dominic Thiem, who was fourth in the ATP rankings, in the 2021 Lyon semifinal.
The British player now has a 4-20 record against top 10 opponents.
In his first final in Mexico, Norrie will play the winner of the late match between Nadal and Medvedev.
“It´s going to be a great match regardless of whom I´m going to play against, it´s going to be hard,” Norrie said.
