“The emotions are unbelievable,” Auger-Aliassime said on the ATP website. “There’s no better feeling than winning. We left everything out there. We came back from far in this competition, losing our first four matches. But we never stopped believing.”
Auger-Aliassime saved 10 of the 11 break points he faced and had 15 aces.
Shapovalov had lost four of five previous matches against Carreno Busta.
“Couldn’t have wished for a better start. If it wasn’t for Denis the past two days, we wouldn’t be here right now,” Auger-Aliassime said.
