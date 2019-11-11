Brayden Schnur will replace the 31st-ranked Raonic. Schnur has climbed 100 ranking spots this year to No. 94. Also on the squad are No. 15 Denis Shapovalov, No. 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime and No. 149 Vasek Pospisil.

Canada faces Italy on Nov. 18 and the U.S. on Nov. 19 in group play. The winners of the six groups and the next two best teams advance to the quarterfinals.

