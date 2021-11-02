Black will receive three bonus percentage points for the final tally in this election. Flavia Pennetta was next in the fan vote and gets two bonus points, while Ana Ivanovic was third and gets one bonus point.
The other three nominees are Juan Carlos Ferrero, Carlos Moya and Lisa Raymond.
The official voting group includes tennis journalists, historians and Hall of Famers.
The Class of 2022 will be announced early next year.
The ceremony at the Rhode Island-based Hall is scheduled for July 16.
