Carlos Alcaraz tops Casper Ruud in 4-set US Open men's final

NEW YORK — A LOOK BACK AT SUNDAY
SUNDAY’S WEATHER
Rain. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius). The roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium was closed.
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Men’s Singles Final: No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat No. 5 seed Casper Ruud of Norway 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Women’s Doubles Final: No. 3 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova beat Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
STAT OF THE DAY
19 years, 4 months — Carlos Alcaraz’s age, making him the youngest player to reach No. 1 in the ATP computerized rankings since they were introduced in 1973. He is also the youngest men’s champion at the U.S. Open since Pete Sampras was 19 in 1990.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I’m hungry for more.” — Alcaraz.
