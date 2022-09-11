Carlos Alcaraz tops Casper Ruud in 4-set US Open men's final

Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in the U.S. Open final to collect his first Grand Slam title at age 19 and become the youngest man to lead the ATP rankings. A pivotal moment came when Alcaraz faced two set points while serving down 6-5 in the third. But Alcaraz erased each of those point-from-the-set opportunities for Ruud with the sort of quick-reflex, soft-hand volleys he repeatedly displayed. Alcaraz then was much better in the tiebreaker and got the one break he needed in the fourth set.