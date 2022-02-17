“I tried as much as I could, but unfortunatelly it wasn’t possible,” Ruud said. “It was a tough decision, I was looking forward to play here.”
Ruud was replaced by Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, whose second-round match against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo was suspended in the second set because of rain.
Organizers expected play to resume in the evening, with top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy set to take on Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro.
___
