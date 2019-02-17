BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Third-seeded Marco Cecchinato of Italy won the Argentina Open final on Sunday, taking his third career title and disappointing home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman.

The 26-year-old Cecchinato easily beat fourth-seeded Schwartzman 6-1, 6-2 on the outdoor clay.

Schwartzman had saved a match point to knock out defending champion Dominic Thiem in the semifinals.

But on Sunday it was very different, with Cecchinato barely giving Schwartzman a chance from the beginning.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.