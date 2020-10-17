Petrović was playing as a lucky loser in place of top-seeded Fabio Fognini, who withdrew before his opening match after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Cecchinato’s opponent in Sunday’s final will be Laslo Djere, a Serbian who won his semifinal when Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti retired with an arm injury.
Djere was leading 2-6, 6-2, 4-1. Musetti was playing in his first semifinal on tour.
The clay-court tournament was installed in the ATP calendar as a one-time only event amid the pandemic.
