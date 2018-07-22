UMAG, Croatia — Third-seeded Marco Cecchinato further elevated his breakthrough year by winning the Croatia Open final on Sunday, beating Guido Pella of Argentina 6-2, 7-6 (4) in their first meeting.

The 25-year-old Italian recovered from 4-2 down in the second set on outdoor red clay.

Cecchinato won his first ATP title in April in Budapest, as a lucky loser, then knocked out Novak Djokovic en route to the French Open semifinals. He was the first Italian male Grand Slam semifinalist in 40 years.

Cecchinato is at a career-high ranking of 27, and will rise to No. 22 on Monday.

The unseeded Pella was playing in his first career final.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.