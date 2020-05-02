No fans were allowed because of the pandemic on a day that would have been the biggest of the season at Oaklawn.
Charlatan improved to 3-0 after not racing at age 2. His first two wins by a combined 16 lengths came at Santa Anita, where the colt is based. He broke from the No. 1 post in the 1 1/8-mile race under Martin Garcia, who was replacing Drayden Van Dyke for the race. Charlatan was timed in 1:48.49 and paid $2.80 to win.
“He did in all within himself,” Garcia said. “I felt someone coming at the three-eighths (pole) and I let him go. He just took off. That’s a sign of a really good horse.”
Basin finished second and Gouverneur Morris was another neck back in third. Winning Impression finished fourth.
Nadal, named for tennis star Rafael Nadal, won his division in 1:48.34. He is 4-0 in his young career.
“He looked good, very good race,” winning jockey Joel Rosario said. “He’s a champ.”
It was Baffert’s third win in the Arkansas Derby.
The race was supposed to be on April 11, but Oaklawn reworked its stakes schedule to run it on closing day Saturday and split it into divisions because of the large number of horses that were entered.
