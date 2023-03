Earlier, Etcheverry won his all-Argentine semifinal against third-seeded Sebastian Baez 7-5, 6-3 to advance to his first tour final.

Jarry beat Spain’s Jaume Munar 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 to play his second professional final, the first since his doping suspension in in April 2020.

SANTIAGO, Chile — Home-crowd favorite Nicolas Jarry and Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry have advanced to the final of the Chile Open on Saturday.

Jarry and Etcheverry have met only once previously, in the first round at Cordoba last year, which the Argentine won in three sets.