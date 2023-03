SANTIAGO, Chile — Three of the four semifinalists at the Chile Open are South American players.

Spain’s Jaume Munar will be the only exception in the clay court tournament after beating Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro on Friday 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. Munar’s next rival will be home-crowd favorite Nicolas Jarry, who beat Yannick Hanfmann of Germany 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.