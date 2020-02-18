The ITF said Romania will advance to a World Group I tie in September. China will drop into World Group II.

The death toll in mainland China due to the virus named COVID-19 had risen to almost 1,900 on Tuesday, with more than 72,000 confirmed cases.

The outbreak has caused numerous sports events in China to be cancelled, postponed, or moved, and has affected the ability of Chinese teams to travel for competition.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports