ATLANTA — Hyeon Chung, Ryan Harrison and Mischa Zverev won second-round matches Wednesday at the Atlanta Open.

Chung won the day’s first singles match by beating Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (5). Harrison followed by beating Lukas Lacko 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the second of four singles matches on Wednesday’s schedule.

Zverev won the third singles match by beating Mikhail Youzhny 6-4, 6-2.

Top-seeded John Isner is scheduled to play his first match Wednesday night against Alex de Minaur.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.