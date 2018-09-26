CHENDU, China — Second-seeded Hyeon Chung and fourth-seeded Adrian Mannarino both lost Wednesday at the Chengdu Open.

Canadian lucky loser Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Chung 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4, while Malek Jaziri upset Mannarino 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Auger-Aliassime saved five of eight break points in the match.

Also, seventh-seeded Joao Sousa defeated Vasek Pospisil 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (0), and Bernard Tomic beat Lloyd Harris 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (6).

