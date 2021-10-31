The Croatian is the sixth active player to reach 20 tour-level titles after Roger Federer (103), Rafael Nadal (88), Novak Djokovic (85), Andy Murray (46) and Juan Martin del Potro (22).
Fritz, who celebrated his 24th birthday by beating compatriot Tommy Paul on Thursday, saw Cilic save a break point in the final set with a daring drop shot.
Cilic took advantage of Fritz’s double-fault on break point at 4-4 to serve for the match, winning with a forehand volley.
