“It was kind of funny, because I feel like I’ve played a ton of night matches — especially in Australia or the U.S. Open — and I almost had a moment of thinking, ‘Oh, I’ve done this before,’ in the middle of the match, and then thinking, ‘Wait. No I haven’t,’” said Madison Keys, the 2017 runner-up in New York who is seeded 23rd in Paris and played in a match on a secondary court that ended at nearly midnight this week. “It was a little bit strange. But the fact that they’ve added lights and that we are able to play these matches late into the day, it’s so beneficial. Everyone would rather play until midnight than play until almost 10 (p.m.) and have to stop and come back the next day.”