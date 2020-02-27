The mother of three lost to Garbine Muguruza in straight sets this month in Dubai in her comeback match.
Also Thursday, tournament officials said Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal received wild cards into the men’s doubles draw for the two-week event that starts March 9.
Djokovic will play with Viktor Troicki, whom he teamed with this year to help Serbia win the ATP Cup. Djokovic reached the doubles semifinals at Indian Wells last year. Nadal will play with fellow Spaniard Marc Lopez. They won at Indian Wells in 2010 and 2012.
