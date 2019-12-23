The former No. 1 and four-time major champion, who already is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, announced her comeback attempt in September. Her plans were delayed in November when she tore a ligament in her right knee.

“I am really pleased with my progress and it’s been great to get back on the court and play tennis again,” Clijsters said in a statement. “It’s been a setback but has really shown me how determined I am to return to the game I love.”

WTA rules allow her, as a past Grand Slam champion, to receive unlimited wild-card invitations to tournaments and, as someone who is older than 30, to opt out of mandatory appearances at certain events.

The 36-year-old Clijsters left the tour in 2007 and got married and had the first of her three children. She returned about two years later and won her second and third U.S. Opens and an Australian Open. She retired again in 2012 and was working in television.

