“I’ve had an intensive few weeks of training,” Clijsters, 37, said on Twitter. “Unfortunately I am not where I need to be, especially if I want to compete with the best. I’m not ready to quit. I’m going to keep pushing and see what’s possible.”
Clijsters said she plans to undergo three to six weeks of pain management treatment and then make decisions regarding her schedule.
The Miami Open begins March 23, and the Charleston tournament starts on April 5.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.