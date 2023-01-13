Cocciaretto and Davis to play in Hobart WTA final

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOBART, Australia — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was beaten on Thursday in the semifinals of the Hobart International by Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-5, 4-6, 6-1. Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020. The Hobart WTA tournament is a major warm-up for the Australian Open which begins Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the Hobart final, the 21-year-old Cocciaretto will face Lauren Davis. Davis defeated Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

“It’s unbelievable to be in the final,” Cocciaretto said. “It was unexpected. She (Kenin) is a very good player.”

Kenin has been battling back from injuries and a slump in her performance. The tournament was a step in the right direction.

“I feel like overall I played well,” Kenin said. “It was a good tournament for me. I enjoyed coming back again.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article