Her now-familiar face resonating its otherworldly calm, 15-year-old Coco Gauff added to her growing, glowing reputation Tuesday evening. In her first U.S. Open match after her introductory Wimbledon surge, she found her steadiness and let that carry her across some serious rocks.

She defeated a fellow former junior No. 1 and a fellow teenager — 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova of Russia — in a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 winding road at Louis Armstrong Stadium before an early-evening crowd both enthusiastic and sparser than it should have been. From there, she headed for the second round even though she didn’t realize she’ll get a day off before it until an on-court interviewer advised her of this.

“I’m still used to playing juniors; I forgot about the day off,” Gauff said with a smile.

Yet as she made that recent truth about juniors seem implausible with her comeback against a player who beat Angelique Kerber in the first round of the French Open, as well as a player ranked No. 72 to Gauff’s No. 140, her expression stayed intent and polished. That held true even after her serve kept leaking groaning double faults, first in the first set and then in an excruciating service game at 4-2 in the third. She made 11 in total.

That game came during a late dip in the unpredictable match, when Gauff’s commanding 4-1 lead gave way to 4-4 stress just after Potapova took a medical timeout for work on her shoulder.

From that 4-4, though, Gauff showed moxie beyond her years. She held serve with the help of a 102-mph service winner to the corner that wreaked a harmless pop-up return. Then, breaking serve for the match, she claimed the final four points, the last when Potapova’s forehand screamed just long, leaving an exultant Gauff facing directly toward her parents.

“I think I gave them a heart attack,” she said.