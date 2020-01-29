Nine former champions are among the field for the tournament that runs March 9-22 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Last year’s winners were Dominic Thiem and Bianca Andreescu. Other former winners are Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep, Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka.

AD

Current women’s world No. 1 Ash Barty is also in the field announced Wednesday.

The remaining spots in the draws will be filled by the winners of the qualifying tournament in March, the top two American women and men with the most points in the Oracle Challenger Series, and wild cards to be announced.