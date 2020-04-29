She also made it to the third round at the U.S. Open last year and won her first WTA singles title and first two WTA doubles titles, both with another American teenager, Caty McNally.
Berger was head coach of the U.S. Olympic men’s tennis teams in 2012 and 2016 and coached with U.S. Davis Cup captains Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier for 12 years.
Berger also was USTA Player Development’s head of men’s tennis from 2008-17.
___
More AP Tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.