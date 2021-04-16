Libema Open director Marcel Hunze said the current restrictions made it impossible to host fans.
“Without the presence (of) enthusiastic fans the characteristic atmosphere of Libéma Open is missing,” Hunze said in a statement. “The decision of Roland Garros to move up a week would have further impacted our event.”
Also, the tournament in Washington was moved to Gdynia, Poland, and changes from hardcourt to red clay. The event is scheduled from July 19-25.
The tournament in Prague was moved from May to a July 18 start and changes from clay to hardcourt. Serbia will host a tournament in Belgrade from July 26-Aug. 1 that was originally scheduled for Anning, China.
A hard court tournament was added in Cleveland for Aug. 23-29, leading up to the U.S. Open.
The WTA said it has expanded the number of smaller tournaments in a bid to provide more playing opportunities as the sport continues to come back from the pandemic.
