Cornet wins rematch, Kerber made to wait at Bad Homburg

Placeholder while article actions load

Ninth-seeded Cornet swept past Anna Kalinskaya 6-2, 6-4 for her first grass-court win of the season following a first-round loss to the same opponent last week in Berlin. That sets up a second-round meeting with Germany’s Tatjana Maria, whose 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over Anastasia Potapova was frequently interrupted by the weather.

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Alizé Cornet won a rematch with a player who beat her last week as rain interrupted play at the Bad Homburg Open on Monday, leaving Angelique Kerber waiting overnight to complete her match.

Kerber won the Bad Homburg tournament last year to end a three-year title drought and kick-start a revival in her fortunes before reaching the semifinals of Wimbledon.

The former top-ranked German was left waiting for around four hours because of the rain breaks before her match started in the evening and was leading Anastasia Gasanova 4-2 in the first set before play ended for the day. The winner will play Lucia Bronzetti in the second round.