Cressy snaps 7-match losing streak to beat Evans at BMW Open

The 24-year-old Cressy hadn’t won since reaching the round of 16 at the Australian Open in January. He will next face Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori.

MUNICH — American Maxime Cressy ended a seven-match losing streak at tour-level by beating sixth-seeded Daniel Evans of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the BMW Open on Tuesday.

Also, Germany’s Oscar Otte eased past Serbian qualifier Marko Topo 6-1, 6-2 and will next face third-seeded Reilly Opelka.

Several other matches were pushed back to Wednesday, when top-seeded Alexander Zverev will face Danish player Holger Rune in his first match at the clay-court tournament.