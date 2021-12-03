Later, top-ranked Novak Djokovic will face Marin Cilic in the second match of the best-of-three series. Djokovic is 17-2 against Cilic.
Top-ranked Croatian pair Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic are slated to play in the final match.
Serbia and Croatia are meeting in the Davis Cup for the third time since they became independent nations following the breakup of Yugoslavia. Serbia won the previous two.
Russia will face Germany on Saturday in the other semifinal series.
