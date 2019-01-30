ADELAIDE, Australia — John Millman will play the opening singles match of Australia’s Davis Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina on hard courts at Memorial Drive.

Millman was matched against the Bosnia’s top player Damir Dzumhur following Thursday’s official draw with Australia’s No. 1 Alex de Minaur to meet Mirza Basic in the second singles match on Friday.

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt has paired John Peers and Jordan Thompson for Saturday’s doubles match against Tomislav Brkic and Basic, to be played before the reverse singles matches.

Under the new Davis Cup format, the best-of-three matches will be played over two days. Australia is among the countries vying for 12 remaining spots in the 18-team final in Madrid in November.

