The 20-year-old De Minaur was runner-up last season at the year-end event for the best under-21 players.

Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia won the other Group A match, beating Norwegian Casper Ruud 4-3 (5), 4-3 (5), 4-2.

In Group B, 18-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner delighted his home crowd by upsetting second-seeded Frances Tiafoe of the United States 3-4 (4), 4-2, 4-2, 4-2.

It was the first win for an Italian at the event, which is in its third year.

Also, Mikael Ymer of Sweden beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert 4-3 (2), 1-4, 4-2, 4-1.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD