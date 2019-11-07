De Minaur’s semifinal opponent will be Tiafoe, who defeated Mikael Ymer 4-2, 4-2, 4-2.

Kecmanovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 4-1, 4-1, 4-3 (6) and will face Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a spot in the final.

Kecmanovic finished with a 2-1 record in Group A at the event, which features a unique format where each set is first to four games.

Tiafoe was 2-1 in Group B, while Sinner advanced by winning his opening two matches in the group.

