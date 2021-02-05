Muguruza won the rematch 6-2, 6-2 on Friday, and Kenin walked off the court in tears.

On Saturday, Kenin said she’d been bothered by pain in her upper left leg and felt frustrated. She didn’t expect it to be a problem, though, when the Australian Open starts Monday.

“I was quite down. I wasn’t too happy with myself,” she said. “Obviously my leg wasn’t 100% as well. It was a little bit sore. That’s not an excuse at all.”

Kenin said she treated her leg for an hour before the match and also later, and now it was feeling better with time.

“It’s better, which I don’t understand. From a match, now today it’s better — thank God,” she said.

There’s been a series of injuries late this week, with star players withdrawing from matches later in some of the six tournaments crammed into the schedule this week to give players some matches after spending 14 days in quarantine.

“Everyone is using this tournament to prepare for Australian Open,” she said. “But everyone’s obviously going to be ready for Australian Open, for sure.”

Kenin will open against Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis either on Monday or Tuesday.

