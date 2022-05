Placeholder while article actions load

It was Krejcikova’s first match since February because of an injured right elbow.

Krejcikova, a Czech player who was seeded second at Roland Garros, lost to 97th-ranked Diane Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

PARIS — Barbora Krejcikova has become only the third defending women’s champion to lose in the first round of the French Open.

The only other two women to lose in the first round a year after winning the title at Roland Garros were Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.