Alexander Zverev dropped his first set Friday but still reached the Citi Open semifinals. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Alexander Zverev, last year’s Citi Open champion, is two wins away from defending his title.

The top-seeded Zverev advanced to the semifinals Friday night at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center despite losing the first set to No. 7 seed Kei Nishikori and weathering a 2½ -hour rain delay. Zverev, who’s ranked third in the world, defeated Nishikori, who’s ranked 20th and was the 2015 Citi Open champion, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

In the semifinals Saturday, Zverev will face No. 10 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, a 19-year-old up-and-comer from Greece. Both of their matches Friday were interrupted by rain, but Tsitsipas’s break during his 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 3 seed David Goffin was much shorter, and he said winning in straight sets helped him save energy.

“It kind of sucks having the rain in the middle of all of your own service games, but things happen,” Zverev said. “It’s okay. We’re all used to it here by now.”

Australia’s Alex de Minaur advanced to the semifinals after Andy Murray withdrew. All three of Murray’s matches in Washington went to three sets, including a round-of-16 match that ended after 3 a.m. Friday.

The last quarterfinal, between Arlington’s Denis Kudla and No. 16 seed Andrey Rublev, was pushed to Saturday by the inclement weather.



Stefanos Tsitsipas never let third-seeded David Goffin have the lead during Friday’s quarterfinal match. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

A win Sunday would give Tsitsipas his first ATP title. He never let Goffin take the lead during Friday’s match.

“You’re just secure when you break from the beginning of the match, beginning of the set,” Tsitsipas said. “You can execute your plan and your game much more easily than you would in a very tense, close score. It’s super important.”

This time last year, Tsitsipas was ranked 164th. Now he’s up to 32nd, and Friday’s win came against the world’s 11th-ranked player, who has won four ATP titles.

“He’s been playing great this season . . . so hopefully it’ll be a good match,” Zverev said.

At the Barcelona Open in April, Tsitsipas made it to the final, where he lost to Spanish icon Rafael Nadal. At Wimbledon last month, he reached the round of 16, becoming the first Greek man to do so in the professional era, which began in 1968.

Wearing a bright pink shirt and matching headband Friday, Tsitsipas wandered around the court after he had shaken hands with Goffin and the official. He waved to the crowd and pumped his fist.

“The only option I have is to grow as a player, become better each year,” he said. “Each year I aim for more than the year before, which keeps me motivated to do better, chase the rankings, go higher. It’s super satisfying.”

On the women’s side, Andrea Petkovic reached the semifinals by defeating No. 6 seed Belinda Bencic, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8), in the only quarterfinal completed so far.