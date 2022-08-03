Defending champion, top-seeded Pegula upset at Citi Open

WASHINGTON — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula is out of the Citi Open after getting upset in straight sets Wednesday by Australian Daria Saville.
“I was really excited to play against a top-10 player again,” Saville said. “It was a great challenge. To get away with a win is even better.”
Second-seeded Emma Raducanu beat Louisa Chirico 6-4, 6-2. Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino beat Germany’s Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, and will next face Saville.
“I feel like I’m playing really good tennis right now,” Saville said. “I’m excited for more.”
Former No. 1 Simona Halep retired in the second set of her match against Anna Kalinskaya because of illness.
On the men’s side, American Sebastian Korda knocked off 12th-seeded Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-4, and ninth-seeded Holger Rune beat Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-2. Mikael Ymer, who started the tournament with a victory against Andy Murray, continued his run by defeating 15th-seeded Aslan Karatsev 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.
After bowing out of the U.S. Open each of the past two years — a loss to Denis Shapovalov in 2020 and then because of food poisoning in 2021 — Korda is hoping rest helps him win his first singles match in the main draw of the Grand Slam.
“This year is going to be my first (time being) well-prepared (going) into the US Open — just kind of taking a little break getting ready for the American hard-court swing and just hopefully just enjoy it,” Korda said.
Nick Kyrgios, who reached the final at Wimbledon before losing to Novak Djokovic, is set to face 14th-seeded Tommy Paul on Wednesday night. This is Kyrgios’ first singles tournament since Wimbledon.
